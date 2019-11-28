Villas of Distinction Blog | November 28, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Your 2019 Holiday Villa Guide
The holiday season is usually a time for getting together with family and friends, but often times it comes with long to-do lists, rushed schedules and piles of stress.
Whether it’s a time during the holiday season or over the actual holiday you’re celebrating, Villas of Distinction suggests spending time in a unique destination this year. This way you can find some much-needed rest and relaxation in between the hustle and bustle.
With villas in more than 50 destinations around the world, Villas of Distinction has several accommodations to choose from.
Villa Alta is located on the Amalfi Coast and has room for up to eight guests with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It provides convenient access to delicious restaurants, fine shopping and plenty of beach views.
Jumping over to the Caribbean island of Jamaica, Calypso Shores on the Beach is a contemporary villa also holding up to eight guests comfortably. This place comes with a private pool and private beach area, in addition to a full-time staff.
Larger groups looking for something even more unique can check out Villa Amanzi Kamala in Phuket, Thailand. This villa has space for up to 12 guests, and it also has a pool, game room and a staff.
No matter which location you choose, your family will enjoy a relaxing vacation making memories together.
Click here to learn about more villa options to choose from for your holiday vacation.
