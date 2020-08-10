Your One-Stop-Shop for Travel Updates

Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | August 10, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Although it’s always important to know what’s going on around the world, we’re in a time where checking the latest travel updates before heading to a destination is crucial. Booking a reservation for your clients now includes having knowledge of the latest procedures, or at least where to find them.
This begins at the airport and on the plane and consists of the hotel or resort they will be staying at as well as the destination in general.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have done an incredible job of keeping travel advisors and their clients informed and updated on the ever-evolving health and safety protocols and procedures.
From sharing the enhanced cleaning procedures to letting travelers know what they’ll need upon arrival, this destination continues to keep travelers advised.
Travel advisors can check the latest information or direct their clients to the specific COVID-19 Travel & Health Advisory pages. Here people can find hotel opening dates, airline protocols, Q&As and more. As the situation changes, these links are updated accordingly.
Travel advisors can find the information here for Riviera Nayarit and here for Puerto Vallarta.
