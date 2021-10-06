Codie Liermann | October 06, 2021 6:00 PM ET
5 Signs You Should Become a Travel Agent
With all the career choices available, working as a travel agent may not be the first thing that comes to mind. It’s not as well known as some of the other options, and there isn’t always a direct path laid out for people to follow as there is for other careers such as nursing and teaching.
It’s an excellent profession, though, and one that many categorize as a “dream job.” The Travel Institute recently reported seeing significant growth in the number of people applying for travel agent training programs, which means more and more people are wanting to see what this dream job is all about.
Finding someone who does not enjoy traveling is pretty tough, but what sets travel agents apart is that they have a burning desire to not only travel themselves but encourage others to see the world. They are rewarded when a client comes home from a life-changing trip beaming with joy, and they find satisfaction in piecing difficult itineraries together.
This role isn’t for everyone, but it might be for you. Here are a few signs that indicate you should be working as a travel agent.
You Enjoy Planning Trips
Just because people love to travel doesn’t mean they actually enjoy the planning process. If you find yourself getting excited while creating the itineraries for your vacations, it’s a sure sign working as a travel agent is for you.
Your Friends Ask You for Travel Advice
If you’re the travel guru in your group, and your friends and family are constantly asking you travel questions, this shows you are not only well-traveled, but that your loved ones have taken notice and see you as an expert. You’re basically being an agent already, just not getting paid for it.
You Love Sharing Travel-Related Recommendations
When you’re at family gatherings and hear someone talking about taking a trip, do you eagerly want to share a restaurant recommendation or a must-do excursion or tour? This shows you’re invested in helping people make the most out of their vacations, and it’s a sign you should be an agent.
All You Think About Is Traveling
Just like any sales position, you have to have a passion for the product you’re selling. Some people sell cars, houses or other tangible necessities because they are enthusiastic about those things. If you have a constant desire for traveling the world, it’s a no brainer you should become a travel agent.
You’re a Hard Worker
There’s no doubt about it – working in the travel industry is a dream. However, it doesn’t come without hard work. When flights get delayed or tours get canceled, you have to be on your toes ready to save the day for your clients. If a little bit of hard work doesn’t scare you, it’s the job for you. And when you’re doing something you love, it doesn’t always feel like work anyway.
Earlier this year the American Society of Travel Advisors launched a new Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor course, and there are a variety of training programs available to agents. One of the best ways to learn the trade is by working with an established agency, and many are hiring right now.
