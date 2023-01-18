Susan Young | January 17, 2023 8:00 PM ET
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel."
Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel.
Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Life is short and the world is waiting to be discovered. You're never too old to learn something new and see something you've never seen before.
Make a list of travel goals and use these tools to get there at your own speed and on your own terms.
Work With Travel Advisors
Even if you are well-versed in travel websites and apps that assist in travel planning, you will not be privy to the deals a knowledgeable travel advisor can provide. The more information we find on our own, the more confused we might become. As a result, we might overlook deals and upgrades which could make a difference in our trip.
Start your Travel Advisor search with Trip Quote, which will customize your needs and allow you to receive multiple quotes from ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors) verified experts. Give yourself a break and let someone else do the research and legwork, easing your stress while saving money with extra perks thrown in.
Explore All-inclusive Resorts
Similar to a cruise ship, an all-inclusive resort includes meals, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and entertainment, all in one price. If you are interested in a stress-free, chill-out vacation, this is a great choice. With options like an adult- or couples-only, you can fine-tune your vacation to your desires.
Mexico and the Caribbean offer the most choices in all-inclusive resorts, but you will also find some in the continental US and Hawaii. Do your homework when planning, as some are more inclusive than others. Options like wifi, spa treatments and gratuities should be spelled out by the resort site when booking.
Tour Companies
If self-exploration is making you uncomfortable, a tour company might be a good choice. This doesn't necessarily mean sitting in a tour bus for hours on end. Imagine strolling the streets of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, with a group led by a friendly local tour guide, or enjoying a Celtic tour of Irish castles by a personal chauffeur.
For an educational experience, Road Scholar offers worldwide opportunities to engage in programs that teach and inspire adults to travel. Road Scholar calls itself “a university of the world for older adults,” providing a safe haven for solo travelers as well as groups.
Smaller Cruise Ships
Cruising is a great choice for multi-generational travel if you plan to bring along extended family members, including grandchildren. The larger ships, with all the family-friendly activities, are getting larger and larger, some offering roller coasters, creative pool slides and go-kart raceways.
That's great if you want to be around the kids but when you are seeking peace and quiet, the smaller ships might be your best choice. The size of the ship dictates which ports are available: the smaller the ship, the closer to safe, walkable towns.
If you want to stay in the United States, American Cruise Lines offers domestic river itineraries on both coasts and along the Mississippi River. These ships can maneuver through Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, stopping at multiple towns, which offer easy access and safe exploration. You might also experience whales so close you can smell them.
Caregiver Travel Options
As we age, we might find ourselves in the caregiver role of a family member suffering from dementia or a physically-limiting disease. There are cruise options to travel with your loved one, offering aid and assistance for a well-deserved vacation. Elite Cruises and Vacations provides the perfect respite for caregivers of those with not only dementia/Alzheimers but also Parkinsons, Multiple Sclerosis and stroke, among others.
A registered nurse and travel specialist, Kathy Shoaf arranges group trips, usually on Holland America Lines. The cruises provide caregiver respite sessions and excursions, in-cabin meals or group dining room seating, as well as private events featuring guest speakers and entertainment. With full medical support available, caregivers can find time to relax while their loved-ones are engaged in special activities led by professionals in the field. While on board, certified caregivers can receive CEU Education credits while vacationing.
Travel Insurance
Perhaps you have never experienced losing money because of canceled flights or missing your cruise, but there are other reasons to take out travel insurance as we age. Unfortunately, a twisted ankle or fall might be much more serious for a senior, and medical assistance will not be free.
Whether on a ship or in a foreign country, an injury could result in a hefty bill. While some countries might offer their citizens health care free of cost, travelers might not enjoy that benefit. Affordable travel insurance is available from multiple companies with various plans to fit your budget.
