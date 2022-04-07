Heather Coursen | April 05, 2022 10:00 PM ET
A Heavenly Spa Experience in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Recently I was lucky enough to experience the brand new La Casa de la Playa luxury resort located in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The resort was breathtaking – my every desire was catered to, and of course, the views were incredible.
What stood out the most to me, though, was the resort’s spa. Muluk Spa is pure heaven. Designed with Mayan traditional rituals in mind, the spa promotes healing while incorporating eco-friendly design and modern treatments.
You’ll find salt rooms, mudrooms, and relaxation areas – all the things you’d expect at a high-end spa. But Muluk Spa offers so much more. The real treat here is the outdoor hydrotherapy circuit. Your personal spa attendant will pick you up from the relaxation room and escort you on your journey to complete peace.
You start with time in the sauna (choosing to stay either 5 or 7 minutes). Once comfortable, your attendant places cucumbers over your eyes and leaves you to rest. When your time is up, you’ll be escorted to the shower, which runs its own cycle where you feel like you’re in a private car wash as different jets circle through.
After the shower, you are free to enjoy your time in the outdoor hydrotherapy tubs. There is a jacuzzi, several different faucets that spout different water pressures, a submerged bed of jets and (my personal favorite) a river stone path to massage the bottoms of your feet. It’s easy to spend an hour there soaking away your tension. The incredible views of the Caribbean Sea don’t hurt, either.
Throughout the circuit, your attendant will check in on you with spa waters, towels, and anything else you might need. There are couches to lounge on, as well as steam and cold rooms to use. The best part? The hydrotherapy circuit is included in your resort stay, so you won’t be charged extra to use it. Just make an appointment upon arrival and soon you'll be enjoying a relaxing experience. The fact that it's included in the stay makes it that much more enjoyable.
If you’re like me, you’ll want to experience treatments beyond the hydrotherapy circuit, and you should. The Muluk Spa is state of the art, boasting several levels of open-air relaxation areas, peaceful music, and top of the line treatment rooms that have automatic beds to seat you up after your massage and curtains that open with the touch of a button to reveal floor to ceiling windows overlooking the ocean. I cannot think of a more wonderful thing to open my eyes to after a fantastic massage.
All treatments include the use of essential oils to create a healing space. My massage started being seated in a lounge chair while my therapist wafted oils around my space and used traditional Mayan instruments to promote relaxation. She then had me climb into the massage bed after she exited the room – telling me to simply summon her when I was ready by hitting a miniature xylophone. Just that simple attention to detail charmed me – how often do we rush to get ready in a spa in hopes of being prepared when the therapist knocks to come back in?
After my massage (which was perfection), I was brought to an outdoor relaxation area where I was given a cup of tea and a vial of lavender oil to bring home. What a lovely touch and a nice way to return to reality.
Muluk Spa also boasts a scents apothecary, creating custom scents, body lotions and scrubs for their guests. If the custom scent used throughout the spa is any indication, the creations would be a welcome souvenir to remind you of your time in this little slice of heaven.
Muluk Spa is a must-do for any true spa aficionado. Even if you’re just looking for a little extra relaxation on your vacation, this is the perfect escape. Every detail is taken care of, the treatments are top-notch, and you leave feeling pam
