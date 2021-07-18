Scott Laird | July 17, 2021 7:00 PM ET
A Leisurely Pace: Reflections on Slow Travel
There’s an unsung pleasure lurking in plain sight on the travel landscape. It’s one traditionally viewed as somewhat of an annoyance, and nowadays less common because of the pervasiveness of choice in transportation schedules between almost any two points on the globe.
I’m talking about the stopover.
With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, and eager travelers testing the limits of travel infrastructure that has gone underused for the past year and a half, it seems everyone’s traveling in a state of frenzy these days. So, when I needed to travel from Dallas to Camden, Maine, I decided to take it slow. I wanted to decompress and enjoy Maine, and what better way to do that than to take it easy and arrive at a leisurely pace?
Slow travel is a developing concept that I’ve written about before. There’s been a renewed interest in long-distance trains and road trips, and some travelers are still even crossing the Atlantic on an ocean liner over the course of a week, opting out of the disorienting, short nights onboard red-eye flights to Europe.
I’m one of those travelers that likes to get moving as soon as I can, even when I’m taking it easy. Not a fan of early-morning departures, I prefer to head to the airport after a workday. That’s another benefit—travelers who know their likes and dislikes have more flexibility with their itineraries if they’re broken up into smaller segments. I prefer to arrive late, sleep in the next morning, and then continue my journey refreshed.
And that’s exactly what I did. I arrived at Boston Logan around 9:30 the same evening and checked into the Hilton Boston Logan Airport, connected directly to the terminal, just in time for a late-night Salmon BLT at the hotel’s gastropub, Connolly’s Publik House.
Had I wanted to go into Boston, it would have been a short ride, but I’d been before and I wanted to relax. I got some work done, repacked (somehow everything I pack manages to find its way outside my suitcase even on the shortest overnight stop) and arrived at the ticket counter for my short afternoon flight up the coast refreshed, as though the hours of flying the previous night never happened.
But I wasn’t yet finished traveling slowly. I could easily have made it to Camden that afternoon, but I’d deliberately built in another overnight en route. I was to board the Windjammer Angelique in Camden the following evening, and I knew from the brochure that the first evening on board the boat would be spent in Camden, so there would already be plenty of time to explore there. Instead, I booked a night at the Rockland Harbor Hotel in nearby Rockland, about halfway between Camden and Knox County Regional Airport.
I spent that evening and the next morning exploring Rockland and wondering if there was such a thing as overdosing on lobster. I shopped for some last-minute boat essentials, checked out the Maine Lighthouse Museum, and wrote some postcards (I still send postcards) over a glass of house-made mango-infused hard seltzer at Rock Harbor Pub & Brewery.
Aside from the additional sightseeing, there’s a practical use for slow travel with long, leisurely stopovers—they provide schedule padding to guard against unforeseen events. When the Windjammer Angelique leaves port without a passenger on board, there’s not a way to join later on.
There’s also something to be said for the refreshing feeling of making a journey over nearly three days instead of a frenzied few hours—one arrives much brighter and more sprightly. One needn’t always travel with an objective planned for every moment. Absent time to wander, I might not have had the pleasure of getting caught in a summer rainstorm while following my nose to a succulent lobster roll or enjoyed a leisurely breakfast on the hotel’s terrace, punctuated by the whistles of the North Haven ferry.
When I was a travel agent some years ago, I once had a significant back-and-forth with a client who refused to believe there wasn’t an airline routing possible between Anchorage, Alaska, and Vientiane, Laos, without an overnight stopover en route in Hong Kong. I reveled at the idea that a stop in one of the world’s most exciting cities on a journey of over 24 hours would be a detractor.
On my return trip, I did the journey all in an evening. Arriving in Dallas quite spent, I found myself longing for my next, hopefully slower, adventure.
