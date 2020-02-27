Tammy Levent | February 27, 2020 2:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Compensating New Agents Under Your Growing Business
Dear Tammy: I’ve been the sole service provider for my travel agency business for about 4 years now, and business is picking up. I would like to grow my business and am thinking about hiring someone else to help. Should I offer them commissions, incentives or both?
Tammy: Good for you! It seems your travel business is doing well, which means you're doing something right. Deciding to hire someone else is, therefore, a great idea, as you want to be able to keep up with your client demand so they are sure to get the travel services they need without issue.
When it comes to payment, you should pay your new agent through commissions, as well as provide them with additional incentives. It’s important to incentivize your agents, aka salespeople, as they're selling to your travel leads. You can choose to offer them incentives throughout the year, or you can choose to offer incentives only during certain times of the year.
I tend to offer incentives to my agents when it’s a slow time of the year. I know of some travel agencies that offer an additional 5 percent commission, with some even offering up to 10 percent more commission, which is substantial. Understand you can also offer agents bonuses for reaching a certain sales number or booking a certain amount of hotels, cruises, etc.
Offering incentives really is the best advertisement you're going to have, as your agents are going to push harder for that sale, which is exactly what you want to happen. When it comes to giving them bonuses, I've been giving Christmas bonuses to my agents for the past 22 years. I have agents who have been working with me for the past 20 years, and I truly believe that they don't leave me because I take very good care of them.
Over the years I found that it's not easy to find good people to work for you, so it's best to take care of the agents working for your business.
