Tammy Levent | April 29, 2020 5:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: COVID-19's Mental Effect on Families Missing Vacations
Dear Tammy: Can you expand on how coronavirus is affecting families who aren’t able to travel right now, which includes not being able to go on family vacations?
Tammy: Sure can, as I think it’s really important for everyone to understand the toll this virus is taking on families. Many families look forward to taking their yearly vacation, and now that this is no longer possible at this particular time, it’s indeed affecting families in a number of different ways. I spoke with a therapist, Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, Psychologist to get some information on this topic, and she offered a wealth of beneficial advice, as well as an inside look at the effects this pandemic is having on children, teens, and families in general.
The coronavirus doesn’t just physically have an impact on families because they're confined, it will also affect them on an emotional and mental level. This is especially true for both children and teenagers, as these two age groups are in need of certain types of stimulation that allows them to be healthy and happy. According to Dr. Hammond, “Since the brains of children and teens are not fully developed like adults, they do not have the mental ability to fully process the massive changes that are occurring right now in society due to COVID-19. This means that they cannot understand what is happening like an adult can”.
Since children and teens simply do not have the ability to fully understand what’s happening right now, they don’t comprehend the reasons for the stay at home orders that are instituted on some level in every state. It can be traumatic for these younger ages to always be at home and/or not be able to get out and be with their friends, as socializing is extremely important to children and teens. Many have also experienced multiple event cancellations, including no more school year attendance, no more graduation ceremonies, no birthday parties, no playdates, no dating, etc.
When it comes to family vacations, the fact that families who regularly take vacations use this traveling time to bond and have fun with each other can make it difficult for many families to know what to now do. Dr. Hammond adds, “Unfortunately, many spring break activities and upcoming summer travel plans that children and families have looked forward to for months (or for many even years!) have been canceled. These cancellations can be devastating for families, and for many children something they will not forget for years to come”.
Examples of emotions that are currently being experienced include feeling sad and anxious, with some even experiencing an overall feeling of numbness due to the constant array of disappointments. I think this is a time for parents to have open conversations with their children and/or teens about how they feel during this coronavirus pandemic. Topics should include how they feel about missing family vacations, school-related cancellations, and any other disappointments that are occurring in their lives right now, as this can help them cope with any experiences they are currently undergoing.
