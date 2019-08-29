Tammy Levent | August 29, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Dealing With Pets During Travel
Dear Tammy: While I’m definitely a dog lover, I really feel like I am seeing way too many pets on flights and in hotels nowadays. What do I say to clients who don’t want to be around pets when traveling? What do I say to clients who want to travel with their pets?
Tammy: Great question! I think we're seeing so many pets on flights and in hotels nowadays because so many people are choosing to get a service animal, aka emotional support animal. While this may be a benefit to them, other travelers don't always appreciate being around animals when traveling.
Now a growing number of pet owners are choosing to take their pets with them when they travel by air. More than 150,000 pets, and almost 200,000 service and emotional support animals, are carried on flights every single year. This is why major airlines are currently tightening up their traveling with pets policies.
So what do you say to your clients who are concerned about traveling with people who are traveling with their pets? (This is exactly why so many people are using travel agents again! A great travel agent is a professional who not only knows how to give their clients exactly what they want, they are also full of beneficial traveling information!)
First, explain to them why there are so many pets on flights and in hotels nowadays. Then tell them they can avoid being around animals if they have allergies. Airlines can be contacted to let them know ahead of time not to seat them next to someone traveling with an animal. If they simply are not comfortable sitting next to an animal when traveling, they need to tell the customer service agent as soon as they arrive, as well as the flight attendants.
What about clients who want to travel with their pets? Let them know about the pros and cons of taking pets on a flight, to a hotel. Pros include having the comfort of their support animal. Cons include paying more money, potentially putting an animal under stress, the need to make special accommodations, the need to stay at a pet-friendly hotel and the need to carry around pet items.
Also, be prepared to answer your clients' questions regarding pet insurance. Some travel insurance policies include pets, while others don’t. Be sure to know whether or not your travel insurance policies cover pets, and if they do, what kind of travel protection they offer.
