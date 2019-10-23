Tammy Levent | October 23, 2019 5:10 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Exchanging Money for Overseas Travel
Dear Tammy: I’ve recently been booking a lot of oversea vacations and am now wondering, where is the best place travelers can exchange their money when traveling abroad?
Tammy: Great question. It’s always a good idea for your clients to know where they can get the best exchange rates before going on vacation. Even though the U.S. dollar is the most widely used type of currency in all the world, whenever someone is traveling to a foreign country that has its own currency, it’s best to exchange U.S. dollars for their currency, and before leaving the U.S.
Honestly, I have noticed your bank is the best place, usually a national bank. I just exchanged money with my bank and did not have to pay any fees, so that’s what I do. Banks often have the best exchange rates, and because many don’t charge any fees or maybe a minimal fee, using a bank is a great option.
So what about exchanging money at an airport, train station or hotel? While travelers can exchange their money using these convenient options, they're definitely going to pay extra. Add to this a very high exchange spread, and it’s easy for travelers to lose up to 2 percent of their money. And there are often long lines to access these convenience options, as too many travelers wait until the last minute to exchange their money.
Also tell your clients that they definitely want to avoid using any foreign exchange kiosks or foreign exchange storefronts. The rate they will get if they use these options is going to be much higher, so they should be avoided. Even if the fees seem minimal, they can add up quickly. Especially for travelers who are planning on taking a vacation for more than a week, or to several different locations.
Lastly, tell your clients to check their credit cards to find out whether or not they are charged any foreign transaction fees. If they don’t have a credit card like this, tell them to check into getting one, as it may be well worth their while. And let them know that when they use their bank debit card, they can often expect to receive the most competitive exchange rates.
This is a great example of being there for your clients, as providing them with this information is going above and beyond your travel agent duties!
