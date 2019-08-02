Tammy Levent | August 02, 2019 5:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: How to Entertain Your Children on a Flight
Dear Tammy: I book a lot of family trips during the summertime. Every time I do, it’s inevitable that the parents will ask for some type of advice when it comes to entertaining their children. I was recently asked for ideas on entertaining children during a flight. Got any ideas, tips, or tricks?
Tammy: Isn’t it amazing the many different hats travel agents need to wear? Our job doesn’t just require us to find the best flights, the best hotels, the best vacation destinations, the best prices, etc. We also need to be a wealth of information! This is why many travel agents are choosing to go above and beyond their regular duties these days, as they want to be able to answer any questions their clients have vs. not knowing the answer.
And that’s what many clients expect from their travel agents, to know all the answers. While we should be able to answer any questions about their actual traveling accommodations, we can’t be expected to know everything. So, what to do when your clients ask you for advice on something, and you’re not sure what the answer is?
If you’re a travel agent who wants to be able to answer every single question your clients have for you, then I suggest being prepared. Make a list of all the questions you are asked, and then perform some research so you can find the best answers.
This will allow you to have a number of documents that list your most asked questions, along with the answers. Then when one of your clients asks you a question, all you need to do is print out the document that gives them the answers they’re looking for.
So, the question today is how do parents entertain their children when on a flight? Here’s some of my best advice:
- Preparing children for a first flight. If the children have never been on a flight before, it’s essential for the parents to prepare them for what to expect. Children need to understand the importance of staying in their seats, and behaving, once they board an airplane.
- Bring a variety of things to do. This can include books to read, audio books, magnetic games to play, sticker books, coloring books, a portable DVD player, a deck of cards, etc.
- Pack plenty of snacks. Children like to eat, making it a great idea for parents to pack a variety of snacks to eat during the flight. Parents should pack the usual snacks, as well as new snacks.
