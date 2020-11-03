Tammy Levent | November 03, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Preparing for In-Person Conventions
Dear Tammy: Bridal shows, conferences and conventions are slowly starting to move from the virtual format back to in-person. How can I best prepare myself to make my travel agency booth stand out as I start to get back out there?
Tammy: New health and safety regulations are dictating our daily lives, and it’s no surprise that we won’t be able to just return to our old ways when joining in conferences. I had the recent pleasure of taking part in bridal shows in Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida. And while it was encouraging to see so many people participating - both as suppliers and attendees - there were a couple things that take getting used to.
Face masks, constant use of hand sanitizer and social distancing seem to be the main protocols for any environment now. But each of the bridal shows I attended also called for a contactless exchange of information. This meant that a QR code was produced as a simple way for attendees to find our information. However, the convention center did not provide adequate WiFi throughout the building. Meaning that potential clients could not ‘simply’ get our information by scanning our QR code.
To say this was frustrating would be an understatement. While you want to adhere to all the new rules, it’s also just as important to get your information out to potential clients - it’s why you’re there in the first place, after all. Make sure that you have a plan B - flyers, business cards, sheets with the QR code printed on them - just in case your technology decides to fail.
It’s better to have a back-up plan than to flounder and become flustered which can give a potential client the wrong impression of your agency. And if you take this extra initiative, you can make yourself stand out among other suppliers who may have put too much of their trust in their smartphone.
Furthermore, try to get a day-of itinerary from the organization hosting the show. It’s important to note just how much face time you’ll be guaranteed to speak with potential clients. Neither of the bridal shows I attended held a bridal fashion show, which meant I had more time to talk with customers without their attention being dragged elsewhere.
More United States
More by Tammy Levent
- Agent to Agent: Airline Travel Refunds
- Agent to Agent: Passport Operations Are Significantly Reduced
- Agent to Agent: Resorts Are Ready to Bring in Travelers, but Are the Airlines Ready to Take Them There?
- Agent to Agent: Should I Join a Larger Travel Company?
- Agent to Agent: Where to Find Updated COVID-19 Information for Travel – Part 2
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS