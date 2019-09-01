Tammy Levent | September 01, 2019 5:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: Preparing Your Clients for a Hurricane
Dear Tammy: I’m a new travel agent and have been reading a lot about how hurricanes can impact one’s travel plans. What can I do for my clients to help them prepare for traveling during hurricane season or whenever there’s a hurricane warning?
Tammy: Yes, hurricanes can really get in the way of your clients reaching their destinations. This is why it’s so important for you to always be there for your clients. It’s your job to let your clients know when bad weather might be a problem, which means you need to prepare them before a hurricane even comes close. Especially when it comes to their airline reservations.[AD_SWAP300X250A]
I currently found myself in this exact type of situation. I was getting ready to travel to Ireland and this recent hurricane had me calling the airlines to find out if I should leave earlier. Basically what I did was call the airlines and tell them that we were going on a trip and were planning on leaving on Sunday. But, because Hurricane Dorian was sitting in Miami, which means that there could be delays and of course more issues, I was looking into my other options.
I asked them if they could move the airline reservations, even if they were out of a different city, and sure enough, they were accommodating. I did this with every airline, and am happy to say that every single airline was accommodating! So one of my pieces of advice is to not wait until the last minute. Don’t wait until the hurricane has already hit to try and do this, as you don’t want to ruin your clients' vacation plans.
There is always some type of way that you can get around hurricanes and bad weather situations, so be sure to know what they are so you know what to do when you find yourself in this situation. One of these ways is to call the airlines and get things done for your clients, as that’s exactly what you're supposed to do. And be sure to make notes on any information you find, including that hurricane season takes place every year between May and November,
Lastly, don’t forget to mention travel insurance. Let your clients know how important it is, and what it can cover. Trip cancellation and interruption benefits will often refund all of their money, so they won’t be out any costs. It’s always best to be on the safe side!
More by Tammy Levent
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS