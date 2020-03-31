Tammy Levent | March 31, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Selling Group Travel During the COVID-19 Crisis
Dear Tammy: After working as a travel agent for almost a year now, I’m thinking about specializing in group travel. Do you have any advice on the best way to sell to groups during the current COVID-19 crisis?
Tammy: I think the choice to specialize in group travel is a great idea! You can focus on selling small group travel trips, large group travel trips, or if this is your only focus, then you can choose to specialize in offering all types of group travel. A few specific types of group travel include adventure groups, girlfriend groups, wedding groups, senior groups, single groups, foodie groups and luxury travel groups.
Since you can address all ages when choosing this travel niche, you’ll need to learn how to sell to millennials, seasoned group travelers and every age in between. Choosing a niche to specialize in simply allows you to stand out from the rest, as long as you do everything right.
While many people, including agents, are concerned about the travel industry right now, it is still possible to book groups. You can offer incentives, like negotiating a free room after so many rooms have been booked. You can also ask for a minimal deposit, like $50 per person with payment plans. Low rates and low deposit requirements equal more incentives to travel.
Both agents and clients need to look at long term travel plans, as it’s much easier to sell a year out right now. Agents need to create an exit plan for their clients, just in case. Agents also need to make sure that when they book with one of their suppliers, they can either move over penalties or waive any consequences incurred during this time.
You should also make a mission statement that lets potential clients understand the value of choosing you to book their group travels, which should be short and to the point. Next, you’ll need to form some strategic partnerships with a few non-competitive partners, as the more contacts you have, the better able you’ll be when it comes to meeting all of your client’s needs. Lastly, I suggest you follow up with all of your clients often, as studies show that many sales aren’t made until the 5th time they're contacted.
When done right, specializing in group travel means you can expect a lucrative business, as more people traveling means more commissions. Be sure to create a plan for your travel business that supports group travels, and be sure to be ready for all of the business you’ll get once you’re ready to start selling!
