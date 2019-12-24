Tammy Levent | December 24, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Today's Agents vs. 20 Years Ago
Dear Tammy: I recently signed up to be a travel agent, as this has always been my dream! I was just wondering about the differences between travel agents from 20 years ago and today’s travel agents. Is it possible for you to provide some information on these differences?
Tammy: Great question! I’ve been an agent for many years, so I've seen LOTS of changes over the past 20 years. One of the biggest is that travel agents used to make 10 percent on just about all commission across the board, including airline tickets and rentals cars and hotels. Now, the percentages agents get paid are much less.
Since no one was able to book their own online travels 20 years ago, travelers had to see an agent in order for them to have their travel needs met. There were many more brick and mortar locations, as the Internet was just starting to get popular. No hosts were around back then. We used to have to look up airfares on a fare sheet. We had to give our clients brochures on places they were interested in traveling to, and we had paper tickets only to give to them, which we were allowed to void. And we didn’t have to charge our clients any service fees, for anything.
CLIA actually gave us a lot of options for taking a discounted cruise, for us and all of our family members. Now we have very few options, and the options we do have are much more limited and only for us, not our families. And we actually got discounts, an AD75 off airline tickets, which is something that many travel agents who have been working in the business for many years still miss.
Universal Studios allowed travel agents to go every day of the week if you wanted to, as long as they had their IATA membership. Disney also gave travel agents one free pass every year, as well as a discount for all of our family members. Many hotels used to offer travel agents a comped night if they performed a site inspection. And many more FAMS were available 20 years ago, which is a shame as this is one of the best ways we can help inform our clients about a particular place or event.
There were a lot less hotel choices. There were a lot less travel suppliers. And we all had to answer to ARC.
