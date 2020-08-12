Tammy Levent | August 12, 2020 6:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: Where to Find Updated COVID-19 Information for Travel – Part 2
Dear Tammy: Should I do the necessary COVID-19 research so I can be ready to answer the many questions my clients have regarding domestic traveling?
Tammy: While you're showing a lot of initiative, it really isn’t our place to give them all of the answers they need to make traveling decisions at this time. While you can do some research in order to offer your clients information, a better choice is finding the authority websites they need so you can guide them in the right direction.
I recently hosted a TASK Live Event, which required agents to travel from other states to Florida. The agents who attended took the necessary precautions, as well as the hotel that hosted the event. Everyone felt confident that they would not catch the virus, as every precaution was taken to ensure everyone’s safety. Before attending the event, everyone also looked up online information in order to keep up with the most recent COVID-19 news.
So what do clients need to know before traveling domestically? They need to understand the extent of the COVID-19 spread in the state they want to travel to. They also need to understand whether or not their destination requires them to stay isolated for 14 days. Since bus stations, train stations and airports are all places that can potentially expose someone to the virus, choosing the right type of travel is important.
This is a top reason why many travelers are choosing to drive themselves. It’s also a top reason why staycations are still trending.
Domestic travel can be done safely, but only if travelers take the necessary precautions. The CDC hosted a page that links to the health departments of all 50 states, making it an easy way for clients to find out more information about their domestic traveling destination. All they have to do is click on the link of the state they want to visit, and they’ll have access to all of the domestic traveling information they need to travel safely.
Travel.State.Gov has a Travelers Checklist, giving those who want to travel domestically right now the ability to learn even more on the topic of traveling safely during the coronavirus crisis. They also offer a Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free service that helps U.S. citizens learn the latest updates when wanting to travel abroad. Airlines also offer information on domestic travel at this time. For example, Jet Blue has a page that lists any current domestic travel advisories.
Clients need to know that they can’t travel if they're showing any signs of sickness, no matter how mild. Signs of sickness include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, nausea, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, diarrhea and a loss of one’s ability to taste or smell.
More United States
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS