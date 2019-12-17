Tammy Levent | December 17, 2019 8:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Why Are Less FAM Trips Being Offered?
Dear Tammy: It seems that less FAM trips are being offered to travel agents than before. Am I right, and if I am, why?
Tammy: Yes, you are right. I have definitely noticed that there are less FAM trips now being offered these days. These familiarization trips are important, especially when it comes to learning about new traveling trends.
Anytime a new trend comes along, travel agents can expect to get lots of calls from travelers wanting more information about these trends, which is why it’s so important for travel agents to take as many FAM trips as they can, as clients are more likely to trust an agent who has firsthand information.
As experienced travel agents know, taking FAM trips are also one of the best ways you can be there for your clients. Clients are always interested in learning more about a location before making final traveling plans, and one of the best ways they can learn about a place is by asking their travel agent. This information is especially beneficial when the agent has already been to the location, as they are able to offer the many details that clients are looking for before making a final decision on a vacation destination.
FAM trips are important, as they can provide travel agents with the inside scoop on so many locations! They can go on behind the scenes tours, learn about tourist hot spots, network with other travel agents and suppliers, and even market their own travel agency business. Any travel agent who goes on a FAM trip should add it to their website.
I think the reason why less FAM trips are being offered nowadays is due to all of the host agencies coming in. It seems that everyone wants to be a travel agent nowadays! What people need to realize is that being a great travel agent takes a lot of time. This means the hoteliers and tourism boards who are currently screening new agents, need to do so more carefully so they don’t just let anyone go on a FAM trip. I wonder how many people sign up just for this reason?
A FAM trip is supposed to allow you to learn firsthand info about a destination, so you can better sell to your clients. When a travel agent is new or they just have not been trained properly, it really can be a waste of time and money to go on a FAM trip, to the hoteliers, as well as to the destination.
