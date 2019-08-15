Tammy Levent | August 15, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Your Brand and the Meaning of Colors
Dear Tammy: I’m a new travel agent and trying to establish my brand, which is a large part of my business plan. Are there certain colors I should use when creating my logo, my website?
Congratulations on becoming a new travel agent! You're off to a great start, as you're following a business plan. It really is important for all travel agents to create their own brand, as this is what differentiates them from the rest. Your brand is the first thing a potential client or potential partner sees, so putting a lot of thought into how your brand will help you connect with your market is necessary.
Since your brand lets everyone know what you’re all about, be true to who you are, be consistent in your messaging and always be professional. When creating your brand, you’ll need to create a logo, produce a tagline, choose the type of typography you want, set a tone that speaks to your audience and build a travel-based website. And one of the most important things you need to keep in mind is the colors you use.
The psychology of color is very real! When we see certain colors, our subconscious makes us feel a certain way. So how do you want your potential clients, potential partners to feel when they see your logo, your website? Also, studies show that the first thing people notice about a website is the color, so you want to be sure that you choose a color that invites people to check out your website.
So what are some of the best colors to use when creating a travel logo, a travel website? Yellow, lime green, orange and brown. These colors are used to stimulate, encourage relaxation, energize, rejuvenate, express freedom, communicate fun, create warmth and imply common sense.
—Yellow is a color that’s uplifting and illuminating. It’s a color that screams youthfulness, energy and optimism. This color supports a confident travel website and allows for clear thinking and the ability to make fast decisions.
—Green is a color that’s healthy and renewing. It’s a color that evokes peace, nature and life. While this color supports a refreshing and trustworthy travel website, there’s a fine line as this color can also be seen as materialistic.
—Orange is a color that’s social and inviting. It’s a color that exudes excitement, warmth and enthusiasm. This color supports an extroverted and happy travel website that especially speaks to the younger crowd.
—Brown is a color that’s earthy and stable. It’s a color that says simplicity, reliability and wholesomeness. This color supports a natural and confident travel website that promotes solidity and safety.
