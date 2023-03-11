Rich Thomaselli | March 11, 2023 4:00 PM ET
Airline Passengers Are Getting Rowdier
Well, now we know. It’s not the masks.
Airline passengers are just stupid or emboldened. Or both. There has been a spate of incidents on airplanes lately among passengers, and not one of them is related to wearing a mask or a political agenda.
Onboard incidents skyrocketed during the pandemic. But these occurrences apparently had nothing to do with COVID. However, in some ways, it had everything to do with the pandemic since that is when flyers figured they didn't have anything to lose.
They picked fights, engaged in altercations and had no respect for flight attendants of any gender. Many blamed the pandemic, but the behavior has continued, making the pandemic just a gateway for bad behavior.
Going forward, there are two ways to stop it. I agree with Sara Nelson, the powerful head of the flight attendants union. There should be a national no-fly list. It’s ludicrous that you can get banned on Southwest, for instance, and still fly on United.
Flying is a privilege. Take it away and people get surly. It is hard to lose a privilege. I know because I took myself off the road when my eyesight began to decline in the summer of 2022. Now, I no longer drive, and I miss it like you wouldn’t believe.
Another way to curb bad behavior onboard—hit passengers with a huge monetary fine.
Nothing speaks louder than money. Very few of us have it and can ill afford to lose it. Money can be an elixir, but it can also be a detriment. No fight or altercation is worth even $1.
Believe me, if you’re looking at a $30,000 fine just for throwing down, it’s not a price many will want to pay.
But at this point, these two resolutions might be the only solutions to consider.
Sounds stupid? Well, if the punishment fits the crime…
