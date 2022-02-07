Rich Thomaselli | February 05, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Airlines, Airports Should Consider Banning Alcohol
Virtually anything in this world can somehow be tied to money.
And that’s what this is.
Southwest Airlines’ decision to bring back alcohol service on flights after nearly two years is a money grab.
And that’s not to blame Southwest. Other airlines had previously suspended alcohol sales in light of the numerous reports of booze-fueled incidents since the pandemic began, and other airlines brought it back.
So this is not a ‘Let’s Gang Up On Southwest’ column. It’s a column about considering doing the right thing and not doing the money thing.
Airlines and airports should consider banning alcohol.
Listen, I am neither a prude nor a teetotaler by any stretch of the imagination. I enjoy a cocktail or three just as much as anybody, but I never felt the need to indulge either before or during a flight. And I don’t begrudge anyone who does.
Over-indulging, however, is another story altogether.
This is something long overdue. As a longtime flier, first in my career as a sportswriter and now as a travel writer, I can tell you with certainty that this goes back long before the pandemic. I have seen more than my fair share of drunks at airport bars, at the gate and on the plane. COVID-19, the mask mandate and the sheer volume of confrontations on planes over the last couple of years has just exacerbated a situation that existed for a long time.
An airport isn’t a bar or a nightclub or the local Elk’s Club or even a Christmas party at your house, and an airplane cabin sure as hell isn’t either. But according to Southwest vice president Tony Roach, “Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options.”
Really? Wow, if I knew it was that simple I would express my desire for a first-class seat in my price range.
But, what the heck, right? When you can charge $7 for a beer and $11 for a Jack-and-Coke from a captive audience, who cares if a passenger gets bombed and harasses a flight attendant or two.
“TWU Local 556 is outraged at Southwest Airlines' resumption of alcohol sales,” flight attendant union president Lyn Montgomery said in a statement. “We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that resuming sales of alcohol while the mask mandate is in place has the great potential to increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues.”
I’ll take it a step further – I have no faith that if COVID ended tomorrow and the mask mandate went away that the situation involving alcohol would suddenly get better. You’re still going to have an element of people who feel the need to drink at an airport bar, or who can't possbily survive a three- or four-hour flight without alcohol..
Banning booze inside the airport and certainly on the plane would solve a lot of that. In the end, airlines need to ask themselves the hard question that, seemingly, they refuse to do.
Is it really worth the few dollars you make on alcohol sales to put your staff at constant risk?
