Rich Thomaselli | April 30, 2022 3:33 PM ET
American’s Flight Attendants Are Off-Base With Absurd Request
I’ve written this exact reference before, but it bears repeating.
In the movie “Jerry Maguire” there’s a great line by Renee Zellweger’s character in which she is looking up the aisle on an airplane and says, “(First class) used to be a better meal. Now it’s a better life.”
That was back when the movie came out in 1996.
A generation later, that sentiment has evolved – some might say devolved – into something completely different. Now first class is no longer an indication of a better life but rather yet another way in which the airlines have separated the class structures into something more akin to a caste system.
The haves and the have-nots.
And this latest request by the American Airlines flight attendants union not only adds to that but is absurd. According to Travel+Leisure, the union has requested that management implement a two-drink minimum for all passengers.
In economy.
Wait, what?
A two-drink minimum, I can live with that. A two-drink minimum but only for those flying in economy smacks of elitism. At best.
I get the underlying point that flight attendants are trying to make. They have been through a brutal two-year period wondering which passenger that boards a flight is going to be the one that causes a problem, the one that disrupts the flight, the one that physically assaults them. And while the mask mandate was most often the culprit of such altercations, alcohol played a role in a lot of these incidents. In fact, it was only recently that American brought back in-flight alcohol service.
But this request to institute a drink limit, but only in economy, is ridiculous.
Like, what, wealthy people in first-class or business class or premium economy don’t get drunk? They hold their liquor better than the rest of us schlubs in economy? Have better manners? Don’t cause incidents?
Please.
This kind of thinking by the union is an overreach, and that’s putting it mildly. I’m old enough to have been around all types of people from all walks of life and from every economic status. A good person is a good person no matter how many zeroes are in their bank account. By the same logic, a jackass is a jackass no matter the rows he or she is sitting in front of me.
Drunk passengers are far more than just a nuisance. They are a threat to others and to the safety of the cabin crew and the flight itself. To suggest that those who pay the lowest fares on the plane are the ones who would be more at fault by having more than two drinks – and, really, that’s what this union request is suggesting – is a gross assumption in every sense of the word.
