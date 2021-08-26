Rich Thomaselli | August 25, 2021 5:00 AM ET
Are Commercial Airlines Really Needed To Help Afghanistan Evacuation?
The optimist in me says that the involvement of U.S. commercial airlines in helping to evacuate American citizens and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan is both patriotic and moral.
Simply put, it is the right thing to do even though the airlines had no choice but to comply with the federal government thanks to an obscure, seldom-used 1952 law. The Civil Reserve Air Fleet was a program designed initially to help with the Berlin Airlift. More recently, it was activated during the 1991 Gulf War and again in the early 2000s in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the U.S. presence in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Among the six airlines providing 18 flights for the government, United said it is proud to participate.
“We embrace the responsibility to quickly respond to international challenges like these and use our expertise to ensure the safe passage of our fellow countrymen and women as well as those who have risked their lives to help keep them safe,” a United spokesperson said.
All the smart things to say.
But the pessimist in me says, What happens if something happens?
What happens if something goes wrong? Are there civilian pilots flying the commercial jets? Who is responsible for them if the worst takes place? I understand that the commercial airlines won’t be flying into Kabul but instead would be used to transport those who have already been flown out of the country to military bases or transit points in Europe and the Middle East, according to CNBC. That would allow military aircraft to focus on operations in and out of the Afghan capital, the Pentagon said.
So perhaps pessimism is not the right word. Perhaps worrywart or anxiety-filled are more apt to describe this other side of me, this side that sometimes is overtaken by 35 years of being a journalist whose first instinct is to question everything.
I wanted to find a reason for the federal government to NOT have to call on commercial carriers. I wanted to question why the Army and Air Force didn’t have enough military transport planes. Or I wanted to understand why commercial carriers had a ‘middleman’ role of waiting by in a safe haven while evacuees were brought to them for transport to other places.
I researched this as deeply as I ever have a column. I wanted to present a contrarian opinion on why airlines were unfairly forced into service.
Then I found my answer.
“American is part of the CRAF program and is proud to fulfill its duty to help the U.S. military scale this humanitarian and diplomatic rescue mission,” an American Airlines spokesperson said. “The images from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. The airline is proud and grateful of our pilots and flight attendants, who will be operating these trips to be a part of this life-saving effort.”
Who am I to question their loyalty and patriotism?
