Codie Liermann | April 13, 2022 6:41 PM ET
Are You Following Up With Your Spring Break Clients?
The spring break travel season is in full swing, and travel advisors are busier than ever. You most likely have clients departing and arriving back home almost daily this month, and it’s easy to let these details slip through the cracks.
However, one of the most important things you can be doing right now to help your business is following up with your travelers after their vacations. There is so much you can gain from a simple email or call.
Right off the bat, contacting your clients after their trip will make them feel special. They’ll be touched that you took the time out of your day to reach out to them to see how things went.
They will also be more likely to keep you in mind as they go to book their next trip. A lot of times, travelers already have their next vacation in the works before the current one is done, but there’s a chance they aren’t even thinking of you to book it – especially if it’s a different type of trip from the one they are on. Following up will ensure you’re on their radar for when they are ready to book.
You’ll also gain important insight from a post-vacation follow-up. Hopefully your clients have all good things to say, but you might learn of a transportation company that wasn’t the easiest to work with or a room category that they wouldn’t stay in again. Your clients will also share the excursions they absolutely loved and the activities they couldn’t live without on a future trip.
Be sure to add these pros and cons to their profile so you know just what type of trip to book for them next time. Taking note of these tips is also important for your other travelers. You’ll learn certain aspects of the vacation to recommend and not recommend to future clients that are taking similar trips.
This is just one of the many tips to implement to keep the momentum going and your business moving forward.
