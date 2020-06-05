Janeen Christoff | June 05, 2020 7:00 PM ET
Armchair Travel: Germany’s Virtual Vistas
You don’t have to travel to Germany to experience some of the country’s iconic sites these days. Virtual visits have been made possible from Germany Tourism’s #DiscoverGermanyFromHome.
Head to Hannover for a virtual visit and see the Herrenhäuser Gardens, the new town hall, the Leineschloss Palace, the Hannover Adventure Zoo, the Nanas, the Göttingen Seven and the Schiller Monument.
There are also 360-degree panoramic views of Lubeck, Helgoland and Bremerhaven. Virtual visitors can take a city tour of Saarbrucken or Angermunde as well as enjoy a virtual journey through Schleswig-Holstein where the sounds of the North Sea can be piped directly into your living room.
Armchair travelers can take their journey to the next level with authentic homemade German recipes that include gingerbread, Altmark wedding soup, Bavarian bread dumplings and Berlin potato soup.
While you cook, you can tune into to German music with a variety of playlists, and once you have completed your trip, test your knowledge of all things German with a quiz.
