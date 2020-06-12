Last updated: 06:49 PM ET, Fri June 12 2020

Janeen Christoff | June 12, 2020 6:37 PM ET

Armchair Travel: Hawaii From Home

Big Beach, or Oneloa, south Maui, Hawaii, USA
PHOTO: Big Beach, or Oneloa, south Maui, Hawaii, USA (Photo via 7Michael / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Don’t let Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine keep you from dreaming of traveling to the Islands this summer. Armchair travelers can experience Hawaii at home.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality and Merriman’s Hawaii Chef-Owner Peter Merriman have teamed up to bring virtual vacationers a taste of the Hawaiian Islands into their kitchens and living rooms.

Homebased travelers can start their journey in the kitchen and, since it’s vacation, a cocktail is a must to begin. Try your hand at mixing a Mugen Mai Tai, designed to transport those who sip to its namesake Japanese-French tasting concept in the heart of Waikiki. Find the recipe here.

For the main meal, try Sriracha Guava Chicken Wings (find the recipe here) a specialty at Kaanapali Beach Club restaurant on Maui.

Drop some beats in the background to virtually transport yourself to Hawaii with the Beach Vibes Playlist and let the sweet, chill sounds of Jason Mraz, Ziggy Marley and Jack Johnson flow.

And you can share your virtual vacation with your friends and family with special Zoom backgrounds from some of Aqua-Aston's most photogenic locales, such as ESPACIO’s rooftop infinity pool at sunset or Waimea Canyon’s dramatic valleys and lush tropical foliage.

