Armchair Travel: Keep Dreaming About Your Bucket List With Virtual Trips
Editor's note: A new column series, Armchair Travel will explore the various ways we can all still get our travel fix amid the Coronavirus Outbreak.
This may be a time when travel has been sidelined but just because people are no longer boarding cruise ships or airplanes and traveling to far off destinations, it doesn’t mean that we won’t be once again soon.
Travelers who are not sure where to direct their wanderlust during this outbreak can look to this column for advice and information and fun ways to virtually see the world.
This week, the focus is on humor.
In hard times, it’s never bad to turn to laughter and that is certainly the case when you tune in to Conan O’Brien’s hilarious “Conan Without Borders” television series.
Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The six episodes are the perfect evening binge watch and take viewers to Cuba, South Korea, Mexico, Israel, Haiti and Italy.
Watch as O’Brien becomes a K-pop star and visits the DMZ, sips Chianti and Italy and floats in the Dead Sea in Israel. His adventures are relatable and humorous as well as inspiring. Tune in to tune out the problems of today and then discover destinations to add to your list.
There are more episodes available on TBS as well, or you can enjoy bite-size segments on YouTube, like this clip of O’Brien exploring the Australian Outback.
More Mexico, South Korea
