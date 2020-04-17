Janeen Christoff | April 17, 2020 5:15 PM ET
Armchair Travel: Take a Virtual Safari in South Africa
SmarTours is inviting travelers to get to know South Africa on virtually o if you can’t get out of your house at the moment, you can see the Big 5 from the living room.
Buckle up for a wild ride through Kruger National Park with Positive World Travel.
Armchair travelers can also watch live through several webcams.
The camera at Tembe Elephant Park has a camera situated on a watering hole and tracks wildlife that comes for a drink.
The park is home to some of the largest elephants in Africa but viewers can also see lion, leopard, black and white rhino and buffalo as well as antelope and more than 340 bird species.
Travelers can also head to WildEarth.tv for live stream safaris and videos to get a real taste of what South Africa has to offer.
Ambitious travelers can take an even deeper dive into the country with “The South African Story,” written by smarTours guide Ron McGregor.
