Janeen Christoff | June 20, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Armchair Travel: Tales From London
Virtual travelers can get to know London like a local with Visit London’s new “London Stories” online series.
The series is shot by locals who share their stories, giving viewers a unique glimpse into the lives of real Londoners from various walks of life and highlight their special relationship with the city.
The series includes a look at what it’s like to be “locked down” at the Tower of London from Pete McGowran, the chief yeoman warder. It also shows the challenges faced in the restaurant industry when Brian Danclair, executive chef and founder of Fish, Wings n Tings restaurant at Brixton Village shares his story.
There is also an episode from Sarah Ciacci, Emily Dell, Antony Robbins and Danny Parlour, members of the British Guild of Tourist Guides (Blue Badge Tourist Guides).
London Stories forms part of Because I’m a Londoner, a new city-wide campaign launched to build consumer confidence and support a responsible recovery as lockdown eases.
“The coronavirus has forced destinations around the world to find new, creative and more authentic ways to stay in touch with their audiences and inspire them,” said Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners which runs Visit London. “Our city is only as good as our people and, given the distressing time we’ve all been through, taking a step back and letting Londoners tell their stories felt like the right thing to do. As London starts reopening, there is no one better placed than them to help fellow locals and visitors discover and rediscover their city through a new lens. We hope our viewers enjoy this little piece of London in their home during a time when we all miss it very much.”
The first episode is now live on the Visit London’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
More London, England
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS