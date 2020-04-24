Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Fri April 24 2020

Janeen Christoff | April 24, 2020 6:00 PM ET

Armchair Travel: Virtually Visiting a Winter Wonderland

Aurora Safari Camp
PHOTO: Aurora Safari Camp (photo courtesy Virtually Visiting)

It’s time to really start ticking off the trips for your virtual bucket list. This week, it’s a four-day journey to the Arctic.

Virtually Visiting has created its second multi-day virtual holiday that showcases the two of the Arctic’s most sought-after experiences: hot air ballooning over the tundra and staying at the Aurora Safari Camp.

Mark your calendars: the guided journey takes place over a four-day period, beginning April 30 to May 3.

“This is the second full virtual holiday we have released with the aim of putting you, as the guest, right in the action. You’ll experience the tours as if you were actually there,” says Jonny Cooper, founder of Virtually Visiting. “This new tour is a really exciting opportunity to visit the Arctic Bath, one of the most anticipated and distinctive spa and wellness experiences, launched this winter, and soar above the Arctic wilderness on a hot air balloon ride. Both are new experiences this year, with two very different views of the Arctic.”

New journeys are released each morning that last from 5 to 20 minutes and can be experienced on Virtual Reality goggles or via computer, tablet or phone. While the adventure begins on April 30, travelers can embark on their vacation anytime they wish.

