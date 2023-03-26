Noreen Kompanik | March 26, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Balancing Fun and Wellness at an All-Inclusive Resort
I thought I’d never be a fan of the ‘all-inclusive’ experience. The idea of staying in one destination with a limitless bounty of food and drink wasn’t exactly my cup of tea. It sounded hedonistic and overindulgent and seemed to go against my nature as an adventure traveler. I was certain I would feel restricted and boxed-in.
This changed however during COVID when travel opened up a bit and I ventured to the Mexican Riviera with friends. The resort we stayed in was amazing. We felt safe and pampered. The cuisine was impressive and service was outstanding. It was a neatly packaged vacation with no stress and no surprise charges at checkout.
All-inclusives may not be for everyone, but everyone should try it, at least once. Since that Riviera Maya trip, I have stayed at a few more all-inclusive resorts and found the best benefit of all – the wellness factor.
A Relaxing Resort and Spa
After a hectic schedule of long-distance international travel, my husband and I needed a relaxing getaway in more ways than one. A restoring balm to our weary bodies and brains. We stayed at the TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, one of four linked Palladium Group resorts with shared amenities. And relax we did.
The hydrotherapy and massage treatments of Zentropia Spa and Wellness Center were great. The grounds were ideal for a morning or sunset stroll and the fitness center had plenty of workout options. And with all the pools available to us, we got in our daily swims.
Dining Options Offer Healthy Choices
Dining venues here are impressive with a choice of 11 restaurants featuring international cuisine from around the globe. Travelers can indulge, should they choose to do so. But we found it very easy to eat healthy.
Restaurants with buffets had so many healthy options it was mind-boggling. And sit-down restaurant menus offered a myriad of foods that were tantalizing but also healthy. There were no huge portions and even dessert portions were small.
Salad bars were loaded with greens, vegetables, fruits beneficial to the body without packing on lots of calories. With unlimited food, there was never a need to carry a massively piled plate back to our table. Small plates available at all stations helped curb any tendency to take more than we could eat.
Keeping Schedules Light
We’ve all had those vacation experiences we describe afterward as “needing a vacation from our vacation.” Though we love Disney World, as an example, it’s rarely relaxing.
Balancing fun and relaxation on our Punta Cana trip came easy. We got plenty of sleep and kept our schedules light and open. Our assigned butler saw to our every need including filling our in-room jacuzzi not once but twice with bubbles, balloons and champagne on ice. Restaurant and entertainment reservations were also made by our butler so all we had to do was choose where we wanted to dine and when.
It’s All About the Balance
Wellness is more than just physical health. It also incorporates the mental, emotional and spiritual factors.
There’s nothing like lying on a canopied beach cabana bed listening to the surf, being caressed by the evening breeze and watching the stars come out. Or the feel of smooth, renewed skin after a relaxing mud bath treatment. Enjoying a tropical cocktail while listening to the sounds of a steel-drum band is also part of that chilled experience.
Vacation needs are different for each of us. While we certainly enjoy the fun and adventure side, how awesome that it can be balanced with health and wellness. Even at an all-inclusive!
And you can find one in a destination that meets your needs whether it’s the Dominican Republic, Riviera Maya, Belize or Costa Rica.
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS