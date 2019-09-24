Patrick Clarke | September 24, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Be Spontaneous This Shoulder Season
Shoulder season is a funny term essentially marking the sweet spot between peak and off-peak seasons when travelers with a little bit of flexibility can visit faraway friends and family, experience new places and finally cross off that bucket-list site without wrecking their holiday budget.
With the kids back in school and the adults hard at work gearing up for the holidays, demand slumps and travel goes on sale.
What better time to be spontaneous?
Southwest Airlines' string of flash sales is just one example of what makes shoulder season such a fantastic time to get away. After all, the low-cost carrier is currently offering discounted fares for as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.
What's more, Frontier Airlines has even offered fares for as little as $15 one-way.
Personally, I've already cashed in, booking not one but two nonstop roundtrip flights on Southwest from Baltimore to Boston during the first weekend in October for a combined $230. We had no plans to go until we saw the fares and instantly became inspired. By staying with our friends in central Massachusetts we'll save even more.
Better yet, with more people at home, tourist crowds have thinned in many destinations, meaning shorter lines, better deals, fewer headaches and more fun in less time.
Is there a friend or family member you haven't seen in years because of distance or something you've always wanted to see or do but haven't had the motivation to?
Unlike the holiday season, shoulder season isn't about tradition or obligation. Cheer on your favorite football team from their home stadium instead of the couch or go surprise the friend you haven't seen since college in person rather than texting.
While the social media age makes it easier than ever to connect and not everyone works remotely or has the flexibility to travel when they want or need, it's worth pointing out that Americans let a record 768 million vacation days go unused last year. With 2019 nearly two-thirds of the way over, what better time to put those unused days to use than during shoulder season?
Even the simple act of planning a trip, brief or extended, has been proven to improve your mood. With the hectic holiday season fast approaching, we could all use that. Now is the time to be spontaneous.
