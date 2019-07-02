Patrick Clarke | July 02, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Behaving on the Beach
It's July and therefore prime beach season across America. You may not think it, but the way you carry yourself on the beach says a lot about you.
Whether you're hitting the shore this Fourth of July or anytime before summer's up, it's important to remember the do's and don'ts when it comes to beach etiquette, from picking up your trash and leaving only your footprints behind to bringing a towel to a nude beach (if that's your thing).
I've spent a few days by the coast this summer and have been shocked on more than one occasion by the behavior and lack of courtesy from some of my fellow beach-goers. It's what inspired me to write this column and air my grievances.
People watching has always been one of my favorite pastimes and there are few better places for it than the beach. But more than once I've had my patience tested by total strangers choosing to set up their chairs and umbrellas right in front of or next to me despite there being plenty of beach space for everyone to spread out.
I would implore all vacationers heading to the beach this summer to always respect others' personal space and leave plenty of room between themselves and other groups. Even if you're the consummate beach bum, please leave me some elbow room. No-nos, like blasting your music and feeding the seagulls, become 10 times worse when you're doing it directly next to a group of strangers minding their own business who were also there before you.
Sure, everyone wants to be right up front with an unobstructed view of the water and if that's your top priority you'll need to get to the beach early and plant your flag. Otherwise, find a spot that can fit your group without setting up chairs directly in front of someone or placing your towel just inches from their chair.
Believe it or not, both of those have happened to me in the past month alone. If I can reach out and touch you or your belongings without getting up, you're too close. That's not to say you shouldn't be friendly or completely ignore those around you though.
Hitting the beach with small children can be quite the challenge but parents can literally give their little ones some extra room for error by setting up farther away from others. Let's face it, toddlers and even preteens are going to sprint across the sand at some point. When the time comes, you don't want them kicking sand into people's faces.
While we're on that subject, you should also always avoid shaking out your towels and blankets near other people, especially on a windy day. Sand is going to get on just about everything, so keep your phone and other valuables protected and rinse or brush off your other items after you've left the beach.
It sounds like common sense but you'd be surprised how many people violate these unspoken rules.
Ultimately, the beach is a place people come to relax and have fun so while you shouldn't ever take it too seriously you should also do your part to ensure your experience isn't coming at the expense of others.
