Eric Bowman | January 09, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: 2023 Goals and Resolutions
As we enter the second week of 2023, how are your New Year’s goals and resolutions going?
Off to a good start? Haven’t made any? Already crashed and burned?
Those of you who are off to a good start, I commend you.
To those who haven’t made any or those of you, like me, that have “failed” need not worry. We can’t let one week shape our mindsets and impact us throughout the year.
It’s important to set goals throughout the year anyway. Nobody’s perfect. We all slip. If you’ve felt the first week of 2023 hasn’t gone how you hoped it would don’t get discouraged.
Whether it’s related to health and fitness, work, your mental health and well-being, or whatever else, the point is, you have an entire year to get it done.
Of course, this doesn’t mean we should procrastinate. Find some alone time this month to truly carve out what it is you want from 2023.
We should all strive to be better in 2023 than how we were in 2022. And if you need a little more time to figure out how to take those right steps to be better, that’s OK.
There’s one goal though that should be a staple for us all, and that’s to continue to spread the joy of travel. We may not always be able to travel more year after year, but we can do our best to help others realize how vital travel is to our souls.
So, what are your goals for 2023?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The Safest Places to Travel in 2023
The Top 2023 Wave Season Cruise Deals
The Can’t-Miss Travel Industry Events in 2023
Ranking the World's Safest Airlines for 2023
Southwest Airlines Revises Financial Forecast, CEO Apologizes Again
Thailand Reimposes COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Top Offers
The top travel deals for January.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS