Eric Bowman | June 07, 2021 2:19 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: 3 Steps to a Great Vacation
As the world reopens and more and more people begin to travel, the vacation experience will have its challenges.
However, it’s important to set up a travel routine to ensure you have a great time on your trip. You shouldn’t have to say “I need a vacation after my vacation” if you take the right steps ahead of time.
These are three things I’ve found that help make the vacation the best it can be.
1 - Use a Travel Advisor
If you are not using a travel advisor to book your big trips you are already behind. As we saw in 2020, if something goes wrong and you don’t have a trusted travel advisor in your corner to help you out, things are going to be rather difficult.
Not only will an advisor always have your back, but they can also find great deals to save you money, help you plan out the vacation’s day-to-day itinerary and give so many recommendations to aid in your overall experience.
2 – Make Lists
I didn’t use to do this much until I got married and my wife was all about it. Making a list ahead of time (and sometimes even during the trip) really helped us in our travels. From a packing list to a things to do list to even a things to avoid list, taking the time to write out your thoughts before traveling goes a long way in making the trip better.
I might still be a last-minute packer and maybe there are times we don’t do everything on the list but having something handy to refer back on helps put our minds at ease.
3 – Live in the Moment
At times, this is easier said than done. No, it doesn’t mean ditch the cell phones, laptops and other electronics. Taking pictures with your smartphone can be part of living in the moment so you have those memories to look back on someday. If you love being on social media or just being plugged in, there’s nothing wrong with continuing that while on vacation.
However, it’s important to set limits and boundaries with your digital life so that you can truly enjoy real life.
When talking with those who often say “I need a vacation after my vacation” I’ve come to find that they didn’t truly live in the moment, they didn’t maximize their actual vacation time. It makes all the difference.
What’s your travel routine? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Spain is now open for tourism – here’s what you need to know.
Hawaii will lift all travel restrictions as vaccination rates rise.
Airlines ask the feds to relax COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Royal Caribbean reveals summer 2021 US cruises and also reverses vaccination requirements for Florida and Texas cruises.
Avengers Campus at Disneyland is now open – here’s what you need to know.
Watch out for these post-pandemic travel scams.
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for June.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS