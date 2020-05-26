Eric Bowman | May 26, 2020 9:04 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: A Changing Summer
Memorial Day weekend has long been the unofficial kick-off for the summer season.
And the coronavirus outbreak didn’t stop some people from traveling this weekend.
People were eager to get out and travel. A brief resurgence of travel as the airline industry had its best days in two months.
The crowds weren’t what they’ve been in the past for the holiday weekend, but the takeaway is people are wanting to travel again.
It’s no secret, summer travel will be vastly different in 2020.
That doesn’t mean travel has to be an afterthought.
Domestic travel will be the beginning of the full travel rebound while international travel slowly builds back. Of course, some Americans will still travel abroad, especially considering Caribbean islands are planning for phased re-openings in June and July.
So, how will you make the most of this summer season?
Will you keep it local for a staycation or visit a neighboring state? Perhaps you’ll explore the outdoors at a national park. Maybe you’ll hop in the car for a multi-state road trip or experience the beginning of a new normal for air travel.
Even if all you can do right now is just save for 2021, consider a day trip option. Travel doesn’t always have to be big. Find a way to keep that travel spirit alive.
Do you have plans to travel anywhere this summer?
