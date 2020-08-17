Eric Bowman | August 17, 2020 10:50 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: A Cleaner Travel Industry for Now
I flew on a plane in July on two different occasions – one a domestic flight and the other internationally.
Both times I walked away feeling the airport and airplanes were the cleanest they’ve ever been. Partly because of the efforts in place by the airports and airlines but also due to the fact there are fewer people traveling.
And it’s fair to question, will it stay that way once the pandemic is over and more people feel comfortable traveling?
Will there still be a heavy emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation?
Or will companies fall back to old habits when the world is no longer so focused on health and safety?
It’s tough to predict exactly what things will look in two to five years, but it’s on us travelers to demand that travel companies stay diligent with their health and safety protocols.
From airports to airplanes to hotels to tour operators to cruise lines especially, showcasing to consumers that they’re serious about ensuring the health and safety of their guests will be vital.
The travel industry is cleaner now than it has ever been, there’s no doubt about it.
Whether or not it stays this clean remains to be seen.
What do you think the future of health and safety protocols will be like in the travel industry? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
