Eric Bowman | November 30, 2020 10:32 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: A Different Holiday Travel Season
The holiday travel season is off to an interesting start in 2020.
Nearly 50 million Americans were projected for travel for this past Thanksgiving. Some for leisure but the majority of those millions traveled by car and likely just to see family. But it shows the desire many of us have to get out and go despite the ongoing pandemic.
Sunday did have the biggest air travel day since early March for domestic airlines with almost 1.2 million travelers. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we see similar if not even higher numbers during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Be safe. Be smart. Be a responsible traveler if you’re venturing out this holiday season and follow the rules in place.
If you’re not traveling now, consider a holiday gift of a future trip for the travel lover in your life. The prices are likely to rise by spring and summer of 2021 compared to the deals out there now. Did you take advantage of Black Friday deals? There’s still some time left for Cyber Monday deal, but there are companies making it into a cyber week sale.
Do you have any holiday travel plans this year? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
