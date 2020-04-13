Eric Bowman | April 13, 2020 9:19 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: A Love Letter to Cruising
Dearest cruising,
Oh, how we miss thee.
I was sitting poolside on the top deck with a drink in hand, enjoying the cool breeze as the ship pulled into port around this time a year ago.
Now, these are the things of dreams.
Your ships sit idle instead of sailing the world.
You’re forced to push back voyages on multiple occasions, with the hopes of returning by the summer season.
As the global pandemic essentially shuts down the world, one can’t help but long for the way things used to be.
Our love for you remains strong. We’re thrilled to see 2021 bookings are on the rise.
However, we know things will be different once we’re able to set sail again. They have to be in order for you to thrive again.
Changes need to be made, particularly with an even greater emphasis on cleanliness across all your ships.
But that doesn’t mean many of us won’t still be here waiting to board as soon as we’re given the all-clear.
We love cruising and always will. These are no doubt hard times, but we have faith the cruise industry will bounce back in a big way in due time.
Until then we’ll keep dreaming of cruising port to port and exploring the world in such a unique way. You’ve given us virtual cruises to hold us over, and for that we thank you.
