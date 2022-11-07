Eric Bowman | November 07, 2022 10:38 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Advisors, Keep Building That Brand
When I first started at TravelPulse, we didn’t have any branded clothing. I was the new Senior Editor on staff and was excited to be working in the travel industry.
After about a year of asking, I decided to take things into my own hands and just pay with my own money to get one created.
I wanted to highlight the brand whenever I traveled.
Fast forward six years later and I have four of the same polos with the TravelPulse logo on it. I need to get some new colors mixed in, but thankfully I didn’t have to pay out of pocket for the new ones purchased within the last year.
I love wearing them at events, press trips, and just about town here in my small-town community in Georgia. It’s a great conversation starter.
Of course, building the brand takes more than just logos on clothing.
You must be all about it.
Travel advisor friends out there, make sure you are continually building your brand. Times are busy and it’s amazing that travel is roaring back. Now is a great time to get out there and showcase what you have to offer.
The holidays and the new year can be hectic, yes, but it’s important to remember to promote yourself.
What are you doing on social media? How are you highlighting your brand in your community?
You are your brand. Never forget that – no matter how hard or busy or stressed things get.
Advisors, you sell travel for a living, but you are truly in the people business. Let the people know how great you are and how great you can make their vacations. More and more travelers are turning to advisors following this pandemic era. Capitalize on that and keep pumping out your brand.
What’s your brand? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Complete list of 2022 Travvy Awards winners.
Cruise Industry Forges Ahead as Vacationers Sail the High Seas Again
Norwegian Cruise Line To Pay Travel Advisors Commission on Non-Commissionable Fares
Caribbean Showing Signs of Growth
Cruise Planners to Offer Clients Trips to Space
TSA Reduces Cost of PreCheck
Take This Quiz To Win a Five-Night All-Inclusive Stay at Jolly Beach Antigua
Top Offers
The top travel deals for November.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS