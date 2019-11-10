Eric Bowman | November 10, 2019 6:04 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Airbnb’s Changes
Confession time. How many of you have rented an Airbnb?
I have, and each time I do it I wonder if a hotel just would’ve been better – even if it cost more.
Airbnb gets you with the low price, but you don’t always know the quality you’re getting.
It’s a risk each time.
But Airbnb is looking to change that image after announcing safety changes last week that includes a long-overdue verification process for 100 percent of its hosts.
It’s no secret the rental game has shaken up the travel industry. Even Marriott is moving into the home rental market.
Eliminating the stories of the scams and the host setting up hidden cameras in homes will ensure Airbnb doesn't completely fall off while the big hotel brands with their own home rental plans become Airbnb's newer, tougher competition.
That's no easy task, even with the announcement of stepping in to finally verify all hosts. Customers have to know they’ll be safe when booking a place to stay.
Safety and the quality of the homes available could still be a risk for some travelers when it comes to Airbnb. If you’ve had a bad experience before, can you really trust them again?
All the travel agents I spoke to in the last week about Airbnb said they would never recommend a client book with them. However, a few of them did admit to staying at an Airbnb property before, and they see why the company has certainly had its ups and downs.
For some travel advisors though, Airbnb remains something to sell against, particularly with younger clientele.
Even if your primary business is cruises, you should be aiming to sell pre and post-night stays, getting your clients in hotels and not letting them try out Airbnb on their own.
It won’t be much longer though until agents have even more villa rental options available in multiple locations to sell their clients on against places like Airbnb.
Have you booked an Airbnb before? Did you love it or hate it? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
