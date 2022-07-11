Eric Bowman | July 11, 2022 10:49 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Always Seat the Families Together
Last week, the Department of Transportation (DOT) warned airlines to stop charging extra to seat young kids with their families.
This generated some debate and mixed reviews on the TravelPulse Facebook page. Among those opinions was one commenter saying it’s “common sense” to put the families together, which I wholeheartedly agree with. Young kids should never sit apart from their parents or guardians on public transportation.
And for the most part, airlines work well to make sure that young kids are sitting with their families.
But it shouldn’t even be at the point where families are faced with the decision to pay more or run the risk of not sitting together.
These additional fees on top of the already super high inflated airfare prices are just ridiculous. Honestly, all the ancillary fees from the airlines are over the top.
I get why they exist. It’s a business. The goal is to make money and grow.
However, is charging extra fees just to pick a seat really necessary? The majority of passengers are already crammed into a small space. And if you want more space, you pay a higher price, which is certainly fair.
But the price gouging needs to stop. The continued high prices paired with how often the issues of delays and cancellations are popping up this summer make the airlines look bad.
The industry could use all the help it can get right now. Remove some of these extra fees and I think it will do wonders for the image and reputation for the airlines.
Should airlines charge fees to pick a seat? Will they change their ways or face regulations from the DOT?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Voting is now open for the 2022 Travvy Awards
The U.S. issues new travel advisory updates for popular tourist destinations.
Spirit delays merger vote for the third time.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings drops testing requirements from safety protocols.
Top highlights onboard the brand-new Disney Wish cruise ship.
These are the most popular cruise line ships and destinations this summer.
Top Offers
The top travel deals for July.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS