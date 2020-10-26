Eric Bowman | October 26, 2020 11:54 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: An Escape Through Travel
Sometimes you just need to get away.
The desire for an escape has been at an all-time high for so many throughout 2020, both physically and mentally.
Even if you can’t travel at the moment, you can still escape through travel by planning ahead to 2021 as well as through virtual travel experiences like watching shows, live look-ins at destinations and more.
This past weekend we were thankful to visit family in a neighboring state.
It was a welcome adventure, driving around the Great Smoky Mountains and stopping for a socially distant visit to the pumpkin patch.
We even pulled up to eat at a classic old-time drive-in for some burgers and fries, eating in the car looking out at the river and the stunning fall colors.
Great memories were made, and it has us excited about our future plans for travel.
What’s your next escape?
