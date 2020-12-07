Eric Bowman | December 07, 2020 9:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: An Industry Shakeup?
The travel industry, like many others, has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
In fact, the U.S. Travel Association points out that the leisure and hospitality industry is suffering from a 15 percent unemployment rate, which is nearly double the national level.
Relief aid is desperately needed by many.
But it shouldn’t stop there.
As ASTA noted, commission payments for travel advisors need a revision.
The bulk of an advisor’s income comes from commissions for booking trips. Companies typically don’t pay the advisor until travel is completed by the client.
Even though a turnaround is being predicted for the second quarter of 2021, a shakeup is needed now in the industry.
Earlier this year we saw tour operator Collette step up and issue an advance commission payment program.
It’s time other companies step up and re-work how they pay travel advisors. We’ve seen time and time again throughout 2020 how valuable the advisor is to the world of travel.
Advisors have basically been working for free for several months now. They need help and they need to know how much travel companies support them.
ASTA and many advisors are calling for a change in commission payments.
But will the companies actually listen and do something about it?
Only time will tell.
What changes do you see coming for the travel industry’s future? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
US Travel predicts a turnaround in the second quarter of 2021.
Don’t expect any cruising until March 2021 at the earliest.
Delta will be the first to collect data from international travelers for COVID-19 contact tracing.
Caribbean resorts reopening this winter travel season.
Top takeaways from 2020 World Travel Awards.
10 things travelers need to know about flying right now.
