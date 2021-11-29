Eric Bowman | November 29, 2021 11:12 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Another Variant
Another COVID-19 variant is causing more changes in travel.
The Omicron variant is impacting the industry, shutting down flights and closing borders.
Just as we saw this past summer with the Delta variant, countries around the world are reacting for what they think is best.
However, it is important to note that medical experts at the World Health Organization are advising against any immediate overreaction until this new variant can be studied more thoroughly.
This virus has changed so many things in the way we live, and especially in the travel industry.
But we must continue to push forward and live our lives.
I don’t believe lockdowns and bans are the answer right now.
There will always be a risk in traveling. That was true prior to a global pandemic.
That risk has increased now sure, but there are certain steps travelers can take to secure their safety and their wallet.
Work with a travel advisor. Get travel insurance. Get vaccinated and/or get COVID tested before you travel. Wear the mask where it’s required. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands.
Traveling is different now. Eventually, we’ll get past this phase of having to do extra steps before taking a trip, but for now, this is where we’re at.
Where are you traveling next? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
