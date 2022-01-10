Eric Bowman | January 10, 2022 11:15 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Another Wild Wave Season
Wave Season once again continues its wild streak.
In case you’re unfamiliar with wave season, it refers to the early part of the year for the cruise industry when cruise lines and travel advisors typically book the most sailings. January is a big start with deals aplenty and it leads to continued bookings in February and March.
Way back in 2019 (if the pandemic hasn’t ruined you and you can remember that far back), it was the good kind of wild for wave season. Business was booming for the cruise industry and things were looking great.
In 2020, wave season got wild with COVID-19 first impacting sailings and then ultimately leading to a cruise shut down in March.
At that time, many believed the 2021 wave season would be key to cruise industry recovery. Little did we know that cruising will still be shut down and not even return until the middle of 2021.
Now we enter 2022, and it remains a wild wave season.
Ships are back in the water with expectations of returning to full fleet capacity by springtime. However, bookings are all over the place with some rescheduling and others canceling – all because of the Omicron variant.
There are thankfully still deals for the 2022 wave season but advisors I’ve talked to report mixed feelings about this year’s outlook.
Here’s to hoping the 2023 wave season returns us back to the good kind of wild.
When is your next cruise? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Travel advisors contend with Omicron cancellations to varying degrees.
The top travel industry events in 2022.
Travel destinations requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster.
U.S. State Department adds 16 new travel advisories.
The safest US destinations to travel to right now.
The world’s 10 safest airlines for 2022.
15 places to go on cheap flights in 2022.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
- Industry Executives Share Top Tips and Advice for Travel Advisors
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Resources You Need for Travel in 2022
- Travel Advisors Reveal the Hottest Travel Trends, Destinations for 2022
- What Travelers Need To Know About Colombia Right Now
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: 5 Best Things I Ate While Traveling in 2021
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS