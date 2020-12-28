Eric Bowman | December 27, 2020 8:00 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Are You Ready for 2021?
Well, 2020 is coming to a close – it’s a year we definitely won't forget.
Surely 2021 will be better, right?
We can always dream, but it’s important to take action as well.
Have you set a vision plan or an outlook for 2021 yet?
It’s not too late to begin thinking about how you can set yourself up for a better life next year.
Yes, the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting the world, but don’t let that stop you from improving upon whatever it is you do in life. After all, shouldn’t the goal be to improve year over year?
The travel industry has had to adapt and evolve over the course of 2020. It no doubt has been a tough, challenging year, but things will get better.
Now is not the time to wallow in sorrow or self-pity.
Instead, take the necessary steps to ensure you start 2021 off with a bang – in a good way of course.
The news of the vaccine is seeing a rise in 2021 bookings. Travel will bounce back.
Some Americans are now postponing any future travel plans to the summer of 2021, but the pent up demand to get out and explore continues to grow. Those who aren’t booking now will be in 2021 before you know it.
Where do you hope to travel in 2021? Or what destinations do you want to learn more about to better advise your clients for the coming year?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
TSA screened a pandemic era record number of travelers ahead of Christmas.
Cancun announces a new tourism tax for 2021.
This is the state of the cruise industry heading into 2021.
Travel advisors said these companies helped them the most in 2020.
Disney Cruise Line teases new ship, the Disney Wish.
These are the naughtiest airline passengers of 2020.
A timeline of COVID-19 travel restrictions throughout 2020.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS