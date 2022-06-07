Eric Bowman | June 06, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Be Patient, Be Kind
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”
Is it just me, or does it feel like there’s so much more hostility in the world today?
Look, I get it…it can be frustrating when things don’t go your way.
But that’s no excuse to act like a lunatic or berate other people.
This summer is going to be a wild one in the travel industry.
Cancellations and delays at airports are already happening, traffic on highways will be increasing, and so many businesses are still facing staffing issues. Hospitality industry jobs are still unfortunately below pre-pandemic levels.
How many times have you seen someone losing their minds at the airport, in a hotel lobby, theme park, etc.? And for what? What good does screaming at someone else accomplish?
So be patient out there this summer travel season. Spread kindness and love as you wander the world.
Sure, you may face some adversity and challenges, but you can’t let that ruin your vacation.
After all, travel is supposed to bring joy!
Comments
