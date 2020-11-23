Eric Bowman | November 23, 2020 1:42 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Be Thankful
It’s no secret that 2020 has been a challenging year.
However, if you stop and think, there is certainly something in your life you can be thankful for, especially this Thanksgiving week.
As it pertains to the travel world, you should be thankful you’ve visited all the destinations you have so far in your life, particularly given how 2020 has gone.
Remember, it’s not always going to be there.
Be thankful you’ve explored places many only dream of visiting and be thankful you have the means to have experienced any travel at all.
If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving season, make sure to do so responsibly. It’s not my place to tell you if you should or shouldn’t travel – you do you. Live your life, but please be safe if you’re hitting the road or the skies these days.
Be thankful there are even countries open to American travelers right now.
What else are you thankful for this year? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
