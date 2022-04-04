Eric Bowman | April 04, 2022 10:09 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Big Wins for Cruising
A wave of positive news keeps flowing in for the cruise industry.
Last week, the CDC lifted its health notice for cruise travel.
The news was well-received by cruise lines, travel advisors and passengers – each having been greatly impacted by the pandemic over the last two years.
And the timing was great too, with the announcement happening while so many in the industry gathered together at the Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) 2022 Cruise360 conference.
This is a huge win for the cruise industry in order to begin putting up those pre-pandemic numbers. Bookings are bouncing back, and the news of the CDC essentially giving the all-clear for cruising (finally!) will definitely help consumers’ perception of cruising.
It’s important that the industry continue to re-shape its image, ensuring passengers’ health and safety and shedding the petri dish stigma.
The cruise industry also needs wins in showcasing its efforts on creating a more sustainable and eco-friendlier cruise experience. Progress is being made on this front though, as showcased in Hurtigruten’s announcement last week on launching the first zero-emission ship. Several cruise lines are making changes in how they build these new ships, which is needed for the industry. I expect to see more announcements this month related to sustainability for cruising as we approach Earth Day.
Another recent win for the cruise industry is seeing multiple companies step up in aiding Ukraine. AmaWaterways and Holland America Line are housing Ukrainian refugees on their ships. Carnival’s Micky Arison’s foundation pledged $3 million in donations to organizations providing relief for Ukraine.
There are so many great stories involving the cruise industry right now.
So, when’s your next cruise? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Comments
