Eric Bowman | April 27, 2020 9:55 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Changes in Air Travel
The skies may never be the same.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced airlines to change, there are new policies we sure hope stay in place.
First and foremost, the cleaning process for airlines had no choice but to improve when the outbreak first began.
That’s something that must remain stringent whenever restrictions are lifted and people begin to travel again in droves.
When Delta announced it was changing their boarding process I rejoiced. Having a back-to-front boarding process just makes sense, especially with everything going on right now.
All airlines need to be on that movement, and I hope Delta doesn’t reverse course once this is all over.
Another Poll Shows How Much Americans Are Ready to TravelFeatures & Advice
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Files Patent Application for...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Airbnb Announces Enhanced Cleaning Protocol for HostsHotel & Resort
Trump Wants Government to Buy Years of Discounted Airline...Airlines & Airports
United is now having all flight attendants wear masks, which then led to Flight Attendants Union President Sara Nelson calling for everyone, including passengers, on all planes to wear masks.
Delta’s CEO is on board with ‘immunity passports’ for passengers to prove they’re healthy enough to fly.
And last week, Italian manufacturing firm Aviointeriors shared several renderings of a new seat design concept for planes.
Plastic shells custom fit for each seat will help separate passengers to avoid physical contact. This would certainly reduce the number of germs spread inside the cabin.
Some have even speculated the dreaded middle seat may go away entirely.
If you’ve ever had to cram into a middle seat, then you’re probably on board with that idea.
Planes don’t need to shove us in so tight. They do it because more butts in seats equal more money in their pockets.
What if I told you not everything has to be about money? A novel concept, right? Perhaps the focus of major airlines will change for the better.
Then again, that might just be wishful thinking.
What changes in air travel do you think need to happen? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
